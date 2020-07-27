ICPHD to give COVID-19 update

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) is expected to give a coronavirus update Monday afternoon.

ICPHD issued an amended health order this week that changes isolation orders for non-immune compromised people in the county.

The time frame of isolation has changed to that of the CDC's recommendations, which says a person who has tested positive does not have to isolate if at least ten days have passed since they tested positive. At least 24 hours have passed since they last had a fever without any fever-reducing medications.

The amended order also states that employees no longer have to provide a negative test result to go back to work after testing positive.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to the ICPHD about how this new order will affect workplaces in the county.