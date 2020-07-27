Cooling center opens in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-As temperatures keep rising, the Municipal DIF in Mexicali opens a cooling center for people who need a temporary place to rest and protect themselves from the heat.

The center is located inside the park Vicente Guerrero to provide people with food, clothing, and a place to cool off.

Amid the pandemic, the center practices hygiene and sanitation measures so that people have a safe place to rest for a couple of hours.

The center has tents of breeze sprinklers and fans. The Director of the Municipal DIF, María Elena Araiza, says this is the first time they set up a hydration center.

Most of these people who arrive at the place are migrants and or deported from the United States.

The center sees an average of 50 people per day. However, in the last nine days, the assistance of centers has increased due to hot temperatures.

The cooling center opens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.