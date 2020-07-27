Accident shuts down busy on-ramp on Interstate 8

News

ADOT investigating accident involving a tractor trailer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety had to close off the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 8 after a semi truck overturned.

This particular on-ramp is a major part of Yuma County's commerce industry since tractor trailers use the connection to travel east. But Monday, hundreds of commerce trucks had to be rerouted after troopers responded to the scene.

The tractor trailer landed on the driver side feet from the entrance to the on-ramp. The Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating what caused the driver to lose control, leading the truck to tilt onto its side. DPS has not reported any injuries