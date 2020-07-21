YPD warn over latest scam calls

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police say there are two different scams that have been around for years but are back to haunt you.

A computer tech scammer wants you to believe your computer has a virus. However, they want you to pay for tech support services you don't need.

Scammers ask you to pay by wiring money, putting money on a gift card, prepaid card or cash reload card, or using a money transfer app because they know those types of payments can be hard to reverse. Police say you may receive a phone call from someone pretending to be from a well-known company or get a pop-up message on your computer screen saying you have a problem and to call this number.

Keep in mind real tech support companies will not call, text, or email you telling you there is a problem.

The family scam has been around for years, tricking you into thinking a loved one is in trouble. These scammers call text, email, or send you messages on social media. They say there was an accident, or your family member is in jail requesting money for bail. The caller will ask you to wire money or buy gift cards or prepaid cards. If you receive a call like this hang-up and make every attempt to call the relative or friend in question to check on them.

Police say to be cautious of calls from numbers you are not familiar with, especially those from out of the country. If you do answer a call like this, do not give out any personal information.