DES to extend unemployment benefits

(KYMA, KECY)-For those Arizonans who have used their regular unemployment benefits may be eligible for a 13-week extended benefit (EB).

The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) says most Arizonans won’t be eligible for the extended benefits yet but once they have exhausted the regular benefits and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, they will be notified when they can apply for the extension.

DES says the notice will include filing instructions for EB. The weekly benefit amount (WBA) under the EB program is the same as the individual

received for regular unemployment compensation.



