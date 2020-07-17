Teachers in San Luis organize motor march regarding in-person classes

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Teachers in San Luis will jump into their cars to send a message to Governor Doug Ducey. They're holding a motor march to urge him to delay the start date for in-person classes.

Arizona's governor pushed back the reopening school date by only a couple of weeks. Teachers in GESD #32 District say they feel the support at a district level but not on a state or national level.

"We don't feel safe, we see Arizona coronavirus cases increase on a day to day basis. I know our district is working hard to ensure our safety but it's not enough. Why do we have to choose between our profession or our health?," said Alejandra Padilla, one of the organizers.

Arizona currently has more than 134,000 cases of coronavirus and has been blamed for more than 3,200 deaths across the state. Teachers are worried about exposing themselves and their students to the illness.

"If we really think about it, it's our whole community. If a student is exposed to the coronavirus then everyone in their household is too. It will be a never ending situation if we open up schools," said Alejandra Padilla.

Teachers, parents, staff members and allies will meet near San Luis City Hall located at 1st Avenue and Union St on Wednesday, July 22, at 5 p.m.

Organizers encourage you to drive, honk, and decorate your cars with positive messages.