Crane Elementary School District unveils options for students and parents

Remote learning to begin on June 30 with additional options to follow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Elementary School District unveiled its plans for the upcoming fall semester Wednesday. This year students and parents will have several options for how and where kids can attend classes.

Crane says it will start remote learning on July 30, and continue virtual classes through August 17. That's the tentative date Governor Doug Ducey set for all Arizona schools to re-open. Depending on the status of coronavirus cases across the state, that date may change.

The school district says beginning with remote classes will offer students a flexible, feasible and safe option for continuing their education while awaiting a firm date for the re-opening of Arizona's campuses.

After the tentative August 17 opening date, Crane will offer students and their families the choice of three instructional models:

Remote learning at a designated school

Students will learn remotely, but will also be connected to a brick and mortar school.

Instruction will be provided by educators at the designated school.

Parents may choose to continue remote learning with a principal's approval.

Applications will be available after July 30.

In-person learning

Students will attend their school in-person, five-days a week, according to the traditional calendar.

Social distancing protocols will be in place, but cannot be guaranteed.

This option will only be available after the tentative August 17 reopening date.

Virtual learning through online school

The Crane iLearning Academy is a standalone, online school staffed, facilitated and instructed by Crane teachers.

Parents can enroll in the Academy here.

Students enrolled in the Academy will begin on July 30.

The Crane District has created a Return to School Guidance Manual with more details on each option. Parents will be able to select their preferred method of instruction after July 30.