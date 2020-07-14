Mexicali police chief abruptly resigns without explanation

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The Mexicali Police Chief María Elena Andrade abruptly resigns after being on the job less than a year.

Assistant Chief Alejandro Lora has been appointed as interim chief.

The assignment of the new police chief was endorsed by the councilors of the Cabildo de Mexicali on Monday. Earlier this morning, Lora presented himself as the new director to his colleagues.

Lora assured that he will continue strengthening security operations in the city and the valley with the greatest impact, such as sanitary filters, as well as reinforcing security in the communities.

Lora is a member of the health committee of police since May 2019. He says he plans to protect other police against COVID-19, assuring strengthening new prevention and timely detection schemes for his colleagues.

Since the pandemic started, nearly a thousand police officers have been infected with the coronavirus.