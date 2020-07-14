Brawley police officer pleads not guilty to multiple rape charges

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A Brawley police officer has pleaded not guilty after he was charged for an alleged rape that happened while on duty.

Due to the coronavirus, Ricardo Valdez was formally charged through a video conference call Tuesday morning.

Valdez pleaded not guilty to all charges including rape, sexual battery, burglary, and assault by a peace officer.

Valdez was taken into custody July 3rd.

According to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, the alleged incident took place on June 24, 2020, in the city of Brawley.

Valdez's preliminary setting was scheduled for September 17, 9:00 a.m. at the Imperial County Superior Court Brawley West.