Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:18 pm
Published 1:05 pm

More than 200 people recover from coronavirus in Imperial County

MGN

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported one more death from coronavirus Monday morning. That brings the death toll across the Valley to 136. 

Health officials also confirmed another 150 new cases, but ICPHD considers only 72 of those cases "active," meaning they require medical attention. Also, another 227 patients are now considered recovered.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 13 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases7,977+150
Patients Tested38,521+153
Active Cases959-78
Recovered6,882+227
Deaths136+1
*Numbers updated as of July 12, 2020 - 11:15 am

[Related Story: California Coronavirus Cases]

California currently has more than 320,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 7,000 Californians.

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories

Sofie Sanchez

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply