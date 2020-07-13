More than 200 people recover from coronavirus in Imperial County
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported one more death from coronavirus Monday morning. That brings the death toll across the Valley to 136.
Health officials also confirmed another 150 new cases, but ICPHD considers only 72 of those cases "active," meaning they require medical attention. Also, another 227 patients are now considered recovered.
Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 13 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|7,977
|+150
|Patients Tested
|38,521
|+153
|Active Cases
|959
|-78
|Recovered
|6,882
|+227
|Deaths
|136
|+1
California currently has more than 320,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 7,000 Californians.
