Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center receives donation

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center receives a donation from retail H and M.

The LGBT center says this is huge for the valley but also for Mexicali and Tijuana. The donation came from H and M’s sustainability department who not only focuses on combating climate change but also helping people.

Tune in to KYMA at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino brings you more on the donation Imperial Valley LGBT receives.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

