Governor Ducey announces $120,000 to support first responder mental health

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-Governor Doug Ducey announces $120,000 to Heal the Hero Foundation to reduce the mental health impacts first responders face during COVID-19.

Heal the Hero Foundation offers technology-based mental health support along with community education, research and training for veterans, first responders and abuse survivors.

The foundation also provides funding for innovative solutions to address the mental health issues facing various communities.

“First responders and those on the frontlines work around the clock to serve our communities and protect others,” said Governor Ducey. “We know those jobs come with lasting stress, and we want to ensure they have the mental health support they need during COVID-19. My thanks to Heal the Hero Foundation for their support of those who protect us, and to the first responders who sacrifice so much to protect others.”

“Arizona’s first responders face increasingly stressful and trauma-based situations every day that can impact their physical and mental health,” said Heal the Hero Foundation CEO and Founder Lou Schwartz. “We are pleased to work with Governor Ducey on solutions to improve first responder resilience and community safety.”

In April, the state partnered with the University of Arizona to provide antibody tests for 250,000 health care professionals and first responders who are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.