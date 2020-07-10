Skip to Content
Local doctor and volunteers cook meals for COVID-19 and quarantine patients

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Dr. Vo from Vo Medical Center continues to work hard to take care of his patients.

Aside from treating COVID-19 patients, he is also cooking meals for them.

Dr. Vo and volunteers are also cooking for those that are quarantined at home. Not everyone that is quarantine has friends or family members to deliver food, but Dr. Vo is making sure that they have someone to rely on.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Dr. Vo on how he decided to take initiative in helping those in need amidst the pandemic.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

