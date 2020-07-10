Local doctor and volunteers cook meals for COVID-19 and quarantine patients

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Dr. Vo from Vo Medical Center continues to work hard to take care of his patients.

Aside from treating COVID-19 patients, he is also cooking meals for them.



Dr. Vo and volunteers are also cooking for those that are quarantined at home. Not everyone that is quarantine has friends or family members to deliver food, but Dr. Vo is making sure that they have someone to rely on.

