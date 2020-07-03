Many wait up to 7 days for test results in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Yuma County, there are several ways to get tested for COVID-19. However, an actual test can take one to three days with results coming back later than anticipated.

When testing for COVID-19 in another state, results are given back as early as 24-hours. In Arizona, currently known as a COVID-19 hotspot, it's taking up to seven days for some locals to receive their results.

This creates a potential problem in containing the spread.

Providers around Yuma County are trying to keep up with demand by offering drive-thru testing sites to get people in and out.

Sunset Health is currently offering drive-thru testing in two of its locations daily. They're trying to make it easy for those seeking to get tested.

Zoni Telroy from Sunset Health says all you have to do is call them for an appointment time, and they will set you up to get tested at one of their locations.

Sunset Health's Somerton and San Luis clinics alternate during the week on which site offers the drive-thru testing for the day. These locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The W. 24th Street clinic in Yuma offers the tests by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M.

Sunset Health's drive-thru testing locations are equipped to provide 100 tests a day, and it says they have been able to give same-day appointments to those requesting one.

The test kits from Sunset Health are sent to Sonora Quest in Phoenix to begin processing the swabs.

Sonora Quest says they process about 7,000 tests a day, working 24/7 around the clock.

There has been a significant demand in testing recently, and the lab takes about seven days to get results back.

This is a delay, compared to other states where test results are given as soon as 24 hours.

However this could change for Sonora Quest, as they say:

"We will begin a new partnership next week that will significantly expand our current diagnostic testing capacity over the next two months. Once the expansion is complete, it should allow us to reduce result turnaround time to as little as 24 hours."

Meanwhile, those who are being tested in Arizona are waiting in limbo for their test results for days at a time.

Sunset Health says they are also finalizing plans to open a daily drive-thru testing site at it's North Yuma Avenue B clinic parking lot. Unlike their other locations, this site will require no appointment or pre-registration.

CEO of Sunset Health says an opening date will be announced soon.