26-year-old found dead in Yuma identified

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) confirm Thursday, Melissa Polino Vasquez to be the woman found dead in her home on Wednesday.

YPD says they reported to the scene Wednesday at approximately 9:53 a.m. and upon entering the residence located Polino.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the case to be a homicide.

Detectives are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or to remain anonymous you can call 78-CRIME.