Arizona frontline workers seek more action from Trump Administration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ahead of Vice President Pence's visit to Arizona Wednesday, Arizona Democratic leaders and frontline workers held a conference to discuss what they say Trump Administration's failed response to COVID-19.

The speakers on the call included Arizona Democratic Party Chair Felecia Rotellini, State Senator Rebecca Rios, State Representative Randy Friese, Dr. Laura E. De La Torre, and a frontline health care worker from Tucson.

Among the discussion, State Rep. Randy Friese mentioned the need for more testing, medical staff, and supplies in Arizona.

Representative Friese is a trauma physician and has been on the frontlines since the pandemic began. He continues to claim that Arizona is ground zero for the President's failures in regards to his response to the pandemic.

Rep. Friese continued to speak about the intensive care unit beds that are being used for COVID-19 patients instead. Claiming, if someone has a non-COVID related emergency, there won't be any room left at his hospital to help those people.

For one Tucson hospital worker, she mentions one patient she came across who recently passed away after spending a week in the hospital due to COVID-19.

"One of them was a middle aged down syndrome patient that I had admitted last week. That patients sibling and caregiver is also COVID positive. It's just inconsolable over the death of the person they have been taking care of their entire adult life." she says.

Another experience the hospital worker mentioned, who she says was just admitted Tuesday night were three elderly sisters who all live together experience COVID-19 symptoms.

These three women were exposed by a friend who would visit their home often, and who wouldn't wear a mask because he did not believe coronavirus was real.

"These stories are just a few drops of tragedy in a bucket of disaster. it does not have to be this way. Competent and compassionate leadership from the get go could've steered this country in a completely different direction."

Representative Charlene Fernandez, who represents District 4 released a video where she states:

"President Trump ignored the warnings of experts, scientists, and the intelligence community and downplayed the risk for every Arizonan."

On the other end, Representative Tim Dunn applauds a visit from the Vice President saying it's a great way for Pence to get a first-hand experience on the needs of Arizona.

In today's discussion Representative Dunn says that Vice President and Governor Doug Ducey are supposed to touch on a request he says was put in by the Yuma Regional Medical Center and Yuma County Health Department.

Four respiratory therapists and 10 nurses have been requested to help fight COVID-19 in Yuma County.