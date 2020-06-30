Yuma County gyms to close amid COVID-19 cases

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY)- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs an executive order stating all gyms, bars, and movie theaters to close down amid the global pandemic.

News 11's Carmen Valencia has reached out to several gyms in Yuma County. Gym owners with the Stronger Together Family say they will do all they can to continue the well-being of their clients and will comply with the governor's orders. However, both owners expressed their frustration with state officials.

Gym owners tell News 11 that they would like to have more notice and not three hours to figure out how to make a living for the next 30-days.

