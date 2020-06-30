Imperial Valley residents join forces to help residents affected by Niland fire

News

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Imperial Valley residents join forces to collect donations for the families that were affected by the recent fire in Niland.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Desert RV on Monday to collect clothes, canned good, water, and other supplies.

Photo credit: Marco Antonio Peralta

Volunteers say families are still in need of personal hygiene products.

If you would like to donate visit Desert RV located at 1552 Main Street in Brawley or you can write a check payable to Calipatria Unified School District for the Niland Fire Fund.

