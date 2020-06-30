Imperial County sees highest one-day death toll from coronavirus

News

12 lives more lives lost to the illness

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials say coronavirus has killed 12 more Valley residents. That's the most lives lost in one day since the start of the pandemic.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says the number of new cases only grew by 55 on Tuesday. However, the death toll from the illness has now climbed to 93. Data shows, so far, most of those killed by the virus have been elderly.

There is some progress to report. The number of active cases dropped, while the list of those considered recovered grew to more than 5,000.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County -Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 6,242 +55 Patients Tested 31,809 +1,049 Active Cases 807 -64 Recovered 5,342 +107 Deaths 93 +12 *Numbers updated as of June 30, 2020 - 12:20 p.m.

The spike in deaths comes as Imperial County leaders work with state officials to stop the spread of the virus. On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom once again called on the county to pause its reopening plans. County leaders responded by sending the governor a list of possible strategies for slowing the spread, including masks requirements, and renewed and repeated messaging about the importance of staying home when possible, and the need for social distancing.

California now has more than 226,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing nearly 6,000 people statewide.