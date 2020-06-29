State Sen. Ben Hueso to announce the impact of COVID-19 in California’s Border Region

News

(KYMA, KECY)-California State Senator (D-40th District), Ben Hueso gives an update on the impact of COVID-19 in California's Border Region on Tuesday, June 30.

KYMA will be livestreaming Senator Ben Hueso's special committe on the pandemic emergency response on our website Tuesday, June 30, at 10 a.m.

Senator Ben Hueso says the hearing will focus on public health, impacts on non-profits, and how efforts and needs are met of local governments along the border.

Hueso says the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the strain on hospitals, local governments, and drastically impacted economies on both sides of the border.

In nearby communities, rates of infection and hospitalization have rapidly increased and hospitals have been overwhelmed. This has resulted in the transferring of COVID-19 patients to other hospitals in the region and across the state.

Hueso says the hearing will provide the committee members with a deeper understanding of how the state is communicating with partners in Mexico, what efforts have been undertaken to coordinate with and support those partners, and to provide information as to how the state plans to address COVID-19 in California's border region.

