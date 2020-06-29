Mayor of San Luis, “The border wall is not the reason for COVID-19 case surge”

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - The Mayor of San Luis, Gerardo Sanchez, is coming forward after several remarks were made regarding the new border wall.

Remarks by President Donald Trump states the new border wall will stop COVID-19 from getting into the county.

However, Mayor Sanchez tells News 11's Carmen Valencia that he does not agree with those statements at all. In fact, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol tells News 11 that there is a 70 percent decrease in apprehensions.

Border Patrol has also implemented a new policy at the start of the pandemic called Title 42 in which undocumented migrants who cross and are apprehended by agents are immediately sent back to their country of origin.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Carmen Valencia speaks to Mayor Sanchez to see his stance on whether the Governor or Arizona should closed down the state.