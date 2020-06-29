Federal Transit Administration awards $8.2 million in grants to YCAT

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration awards an $8.2 million grant to the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority for Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economics Security (CARES) Act.

The grant funds for YCAT will be used for support transit operations throughout southwestern Yuma County, including the cities of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, Town of Wellton, and Cocopah Indian Reservation, during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”