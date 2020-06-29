Coronavirus recoveries continue to rise in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials report 245 new coronavirus cases along with 14 deaths.

Sonora now stands with 8,384 cases and 838 deaths.

Over the weekend, three new deaths are added in San Luis Rio Colorado, five in Cajeme, four in Hermosillo, one in Nogales, and one in Cananea.

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Cajeme 53, Hermosillo 39, Navojoa 32, Nogales 29, Guaymas 28, Agua Prieta 18, Santa Ana 8, Magdalena 8, Alamos 6, Empalme 6, San Luis Rio Colorado 4, Huatabampo 4, Etchojoa 3, San Ignacio Rio Muerto 1, Imuris 1, Bacum 1, Caborca 1, Benjamin Hill 1, Benito Juarez 1, Cananea 1.

The first case in Sonora was reported on March 16, ever since, they keep rising; especially in Hermosillo. Recoveries are on the rise throughout the state.