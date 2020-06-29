Skip to Content
Brush fire destroys dozens of homes in Niland, forces evacuations

Niland, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A brush fire in Niland destroyed dozens of homes Sunday evening.

Niland, located just off Highway 111 and east of the Salton Sea, has leftover 500 residents displaced due to the fire.

According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, the fire started around 8 p.m. Imperial County Fire Department says the township of Niland was evacuated and residents were moved into Calipatria Highschool. Many residents are left without power, and ICFD says the damaged assessment team was in Niland this morning to get power back on.

ICDF says during the fire, Red Cross has helped 130 residents and placed them in hotels. Other fire departments from Imperial County and San Diego County were called to the scene.

As of Monday, the fire has been contained.

If you were affected by the fire and have questions regarding assistance, please call American Red Cross at 619-517-2737. For further, please call our EOC Operations Center at 442-265-6060 and option for Operations, you can talk to the Health and Human Services Task Force.

