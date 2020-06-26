News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Coronel Family, the El Centro Police Department, and the City of El Centro invite you to join them for a virtual memorial service for Police Officer Efren Coronel.

Efren Coronel passed away of the coronavirus on June 3, according to ECPD.

Coronel was 51 years old and is survived by his wife Sandra, son Sebastian Efren, and daughter Galilea.

Coronel was a police officer for El Centro for nearly 24 years.

Officer Coronel, 51-years-old, had contracted the coronavirus while on duty.