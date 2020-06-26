Body carriers arrested for smuggling fentanyl at Highway 86 immigration checkpoint

News

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Three people suspected of smuggling fentanyl were arrested Thursday morning at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a man driving a green 2004 Honda Accord with two women was sent to secondary after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

While agents searched the vehicle, they found two small balloons hidden in both the women’s lower body area. One woman had a balloon inside her undergarments and the other woman had a balloon hidden internally.

CBP says they also discovered a small amount of methamphetamine inside one of the women’s bra.

The total weight of the fentanyl discovered was approximately 1.58 pounds with an estimated value of $15,000.

All three individuals, all United States citizens, the drugs, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.