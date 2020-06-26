Beloved friend of KYMA and former co-worker shares journey with COVID-19

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY) - A long-time friend with our news team and former local reporter with KYMA, Roy Dorantes, shares his journey battling COVID-19.

Dorantes has publicly shared his experience with hopes that others start taking safety measures in place more seriously.

Roy publish a video on Youtube talking about how he contracted coronavirus back in May through a mutual gathering.

A few days laters, he began to feel symptoms that eventually grew stronger.

In the video, he stresses the importance of practicing the safety measures put in place for us all to follow like social distancing, the use of face coverings, and washing our hands.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Carmen Valencia speaks with Roy Dorantes about his story, his message to the community, and how he is doing on day 34 of having the virus.