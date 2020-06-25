Zip code analysis puts Calexico in top spot for coronavirus concentration

News

92231 contains more than 1,900 cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New statistics show Calexico currently has the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in Imperial County.

Newly released data reveals the 92231 zip code hold the most cases with more than 1,900. It's followed by El Centro and Brawley.

Here's a closer look at the breakdown:

Imperial County Coronavirus - Case Concentration by Zip Code

Ranking Zip Code City Number of Cases #1 92231 Calexico 1,912 #2 92243/92244 El Centro 1,513 #3 92227 Brawley 969 #4 92251 Imperial 500 #5 92250 Imperial 274

Two zip codes in Imperial round out the top 5. However, both codes combined don't add up to even half the cases in Calexico.

Health experts cite proximity to the border as one of the largest contributing factors in the concentration of cases in Calexico.