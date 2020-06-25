Skip to Content
Zip code analysis puts Calexico in top spot for coronavirus concentration

92231 contains more than 1,900 cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New statistics show Calexico currently has the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in Imperial County.

Newly released data reveals the 92231 zip code hold the most cases with more than 1,900. It's followed by El Centro and Brawley.

Here's a closer look at the breakdown:

Imperial County Coronavirus - Case Concentration by Zip Code

RankingZip Code City Number of Cases
#192231Calexico1,912
#292243/92244El Centro1,513
#3 92227Brawley969
#4 92251Imperial 500
#592250Imperial 274

Two zip codes in Imperial round out the top 5. However, both codes combined don't add up to even half the cases in Calexico.

Health experts cite proximity to the border as one of the largest contributing factors in the concentration of cases in Calexico.

Lisa Sturgis

