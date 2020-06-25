Zip code analysis puts Calexico in top spot for coronavirus concentration
92231 contains more than 1,900 cases
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New statistics show Calexico currently has the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in Imperial County.
Newly released data reveals the 92231 zip code hold the most cases with more than 1,900. It's followed by El Centro and Brawley.
Here's a closer look at the breakdown:
Imperial County Coronavirus - Case Concentration by Zip Code
|Ranking
|Zip Code
|City
|Number of Cases
|#1
|92231
|Calexico
|1,912
|#2
|92243/92244
|El Centro
|1,513
|#3
|92227
|Brawley
|969
|#4
|92251
|Imperial
|500
|#5
|92250
|Imperial
|274
Two zip codes in Imperial round out the top 5. However, both codes combined don't add up to even half the cases in Calexico.
Health experts cite proximity to the border as one of the largest contributing factors in the concentration of cases in Calexico.
