COVID-19 testing coming to Brawley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-An Optumserve coronavirus testing site will be opening soon in the city of Brawley.



The demand for COVID-19 testing continues to be high in Imperial County that the state-approved an extension of one of their testing sites in the valley.

The county currently has two Optumserve testing sites in Imperial and Calexico. The Imperial County Public Health Department says the Calexico testing site will be moving locations early next week.

“We will be moving the Calexico site to Brawley, we just got the approval this morning," said Jeff Lamoure, ICPHD.

Appointments must be scheduled online with Optumserve.

“It will be located at the Brawley senior center, located at 575 J Street in the city of Brawley, it will have the same operating hours 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday," said Lamoure.

The testing site will have the capacity to test about 130 people each day.

Lamoure says appointments are filling up quickly at both testing sites.

The county is hoping to receive additional testing resources from the state in order to meet the testing demand from valley residents.

The Optumserve testing site in Brawley is expected to be up and running by Monday morning.