COVID-19 cases and deaths in Sonora

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora report there are now 7,547 coronavirus cases along with 721 deaths.

As of Wednesday evening 241 new cases were added with 47 deaths. Hermosillo continues to lead the state with most cases and Cajeme reports the most deaths.

Since March 16, the cases and deaths in Sonora keep rising. On Tuesday, Sonora showed a spike in cases and deaths.

