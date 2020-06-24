Local millennials attend Students for Trump rally in Phoenix

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of millennials made the trip to Phoenix Tuesday to attend the Students for Trump rally, saying it was an event they'd never experienced before.

President Trump visited the new border wall in San Luis Tuesday before ending his day at the Students for Trump Rally in Phoenix.

The rally was held at Dream City Church, where about 3,000 supporters were in attendance, including a few locals from Yuma.

"With everything that is going on right now in the world it was so nice to see everybody with different mindsets come together and just have a neutral playing ground." says Jade Bloomfield.

The event lasted a little over an hour and a half, where the President spoke to his group of supporters. Four college students were guest speakers at the rally and shared their experiences on free speech, tied to the current climate of the nation.

For one Yuma local, David Nickerson, it was his first time attending a political rally.

"This is a huge election, we went from two extreme presidents with two extreme different views so this will be a huge turning point for our country." he says.

Arizona Democrats condemn the President's decision to host rallies during the current coronavirus pandemic. Especially in Arizona, where there has recently been a steep increase in positive cases.

In photos from the rally, many of those in attendance appeared to not be wearing masks.

"When you looked around no one appeared afraid, no one appeared like there was a way to get sick, and yet people were still taking measures by washing their hands, there were sanitization stations. It definitely wasn't an environment where you went in and felt unsafe." says Sterling Bloomfield.

Claims: “YoUnG pEoPlE dOn’T sUpPoRt PrEsIdEnT tRuMp” - fake news media outlets



Facts: Young voters 100% support President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/pvBW27dzX4 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) June 24, 2020

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Crystal Jimenez speaks to local millennials who attended the rally to see what they have to say about this year's election, and why they believe President Trump should remain in office for another four years.