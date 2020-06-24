COVID-19 testing continues to increase in Arizona

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services continue to increase COVID-19 testing in Arizona.

On Tuesday, Roche testing machine was secured for Sonora Quest Laboratories to expand testing in the state.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the following will be expanded to provide more testing in Arizona:

Providing $1 million each to Sonora Quest Laboratories and TGen to support COVID-19 testing.

Distributing 51,462 specimen collection kits to healthcare partners, laboratories and local health departments.

Assisting with procuring equipment, reagents, test kits, and testing supplies for Arizona testing laboratories.

Since April, PCR diagnostic testing has increased nearly 250% from 53,842 tests in April to 188,008 so far in June. More than 445,000 PCR tests have been done in Arizona since the start of the pandemic.

“We know there is a high demand for testing in Arizona, and our public health team is working tirelessly with healthcare partners and private testing labs to develop new strategies to alleviate the wait times for testing and results,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We’re grateful for the support and advocacy of our healthcare community and our federal partners in delivering for Arizonans.”

“Testing is an important public health tool to help us track COVID-19 and to implement mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the disease in Arizona, so we have been working with our healthcare partners to increase access to testing statewide,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “We know COVID-19 is widespread in every county in Arizona, and I urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their families from the disease.”

Healthcare providers are offering testing at more than 180 testing locations statewide. People are encouraged to follow the instructions on the testing website as many of the healthcare providers require individuals to preregister for testing and may have other requirements to get tested.

Testing locations can be found online at azhealth.gov/testing.