today at 12:13 pm
Imperial County issues Salton Sea air pollution violations

Receding shoreline of the Salton Sea.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District issued a notice of violation to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failure to implement adequate dust control on the Salton Sea.

The department said it issued the notice to ensure the safety of the public.

The District said the Salton Sea debris has been causing asthma and other respiratory issues on Imperial County residents for at least the last decade.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to the U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service department to see the actions they are taking to to control the debris, in response to the violations.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

