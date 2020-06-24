Imperial County issues Salton Sea air pollution violations

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District issued a notice of violation to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failure to implement adequate dust control on the Salton Sea.

The department said it issued the notice to ensure the safety of the public.

The District said the Salton Sea debris has been causing asthma and other respiratory issues on Imperial County residents for at least the last decade.

Gianella Ghiglino speaks to the U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service department to see the actions they are taking to to control the debris, in response to the violations.