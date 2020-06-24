Construction at the Calexico West Port of Entry continues

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The pandemic has not prevented the start of work to modernize the Mexicali-Calexico Port of Entry.

A month ago, construction began on Avenida Cristobal Colón where an overpass construction of 445.6 meters is being built. The construction also includes a bridge for the railway crossing, a vehicular bridge, and a pedestrian crossing.

The overpass construction is constructed to avoid waiting times for vehicles and pedestrians, and not be interrupted by the railroad.

Since the construction is being done at the border, for security purposes, the construction is completely covered without visibility to the public.

Construction workers assured that work is done in a timely manner.

It is estimated that the work to modernize the sentry box will be completed in December of this year.

The traffic of the vehicular crossing was relocated by the Colón Poniente.