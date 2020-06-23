ICPHD monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at local nursing homes and prisons

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The elderly who are considered the most vulnerable population to COVID-19 continue to be threatened by the virus.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says they helped local convalescent homes develop mitigation plans early on in the pandemic to help minimize the impact of the virus, unfortunately, the virus has made its way into our local convalescent centers.

Dozens of staff and residents at three convalescent centers in Imperial County are battling the virus.

According to the ICPHD, at least 16 residents, and 10 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus at Imperial Heights nursing home in Brawley.

Imperial Manor nursing home in Imperial has no residents with the virus, but 28 staff have tested positive.

Valley Convalescent in El Centro has 12 residents that have tested positive and 19 staff.

COVID-19 is also spreading through our local prisons and county jail.

Centinela State Prison (CEN), has 12 inmates and 44 staff that have tested positive.

Calipatria State Prison (CAL), has 1 inmate and 31 staff that have tested positve.

The County Jail has 28 inmates and 22 staff that have tested positive.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as we speak to the ICPHD about mitigating the virus at prisons and nursing homes.