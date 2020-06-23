Cocopah Tribal Council Vice-Chairman passes away

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - Vice-Chair of the Cocopah Indian Tribal Council J Deal Begay Jr. passed away at Yuma Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 21, 2020, according to the Cocopah Indian Tribe.

In a statement, Chairwoman Sherry Cordova confirms the death of the Vice-Chair.

“We are shocked and devastated with this unexpected news, the Cocopah Tribe has lost a great fighter for the Cocopah people.”

No word yet on what the Begay Jr. died from, but other city leaders also shared messages on the loss of the tribal member.

City of Yuma Mayor Douglass Nicholls sharing a heart-felt post on Instagram composed with several pictures of him and Vice-Chair Begay Jr.

This is still developing.