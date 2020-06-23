Border Patrol makes big fentanyl bust in near Salton City

News

Drugs have street value of more than $800,000

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents made a major drug bust at the Salton City immigration checkpoint. They say they uncovered nearly 50-pounds of fentanyl.

Agents say an Acura SUV passed through the checkpoint just after 3:30 Monday afternoon. They say a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a problem with the vehicle. Agents sent it to secondary inspection, and that's when they say the discovered the drugs.

Agents say they found 11 packages hidden behind the SUV's glovebox. They say they substance inside tested positive as fentanyl, a dangerous narcotic. The drugs weighed nearly 25 pounds. They have an approximate street value of $876,480.

Border Patrol turned over the suspect, the drugs, and the SUV to the Drug Enforcement Administration for federal prosecution.