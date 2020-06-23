Arizona Democrats opposing President Trump’s visit to Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As President Trump arrived in Yuma Tuesday morning, Arizona democrats hosted a webinar voicing their opposition to the President's visit, as Arizona becomes a hotspot for coronavirus.

The webinar was held over Zoom with Chair of Democratic National Committee Tom Perez, Congressman Ruben Gallego, House Minority Leader State Representative Charlene Fernandez, State Representative Alma Hernandez, and Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis.

All of the leaders on the webinar made it clear they didn't believe President Trump should be visiting the border during the current crisis Arizona is facing.

DNC Chair Tom Perez began the discussion with,

"Donald Trump is taking his broken promises tour to Arizona. A state that is ground zero for his failures of leadership."

As of Monday, Yuma alone has had 67 deaths and 4,756 positive cases of COVID-19.

Yuma County just mandated the use of masks when out in public last week, to help slow down this spread.

Tim Dunn, Republican member of the Arizona House District 13 says a visit from the President is necessary to see the progress of the border. He continues to say that the President is briefed on border security and the problems, Dunn claims, the U.S. is having with Mexico.

"The more he learns firsthand experience from being in Yuma, on the border I think it's great for him to be here and I appreciate him for coming down." says Rep. Tim Dunn.

DNC Chair Tom Perez believes that the President should be visiting health care providers and other frontline workers to brainstorm how to reduce the incidents of coronavirus.