New coronavirus cases and deaths in Sonora

Breakdown of recoveries and hospitalizations

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora report 261 new coronavirus cases along with 13 new deaths.

The cases keep rising and so are the death tolls in Sonora. The new cases were reported in the following cities; Cajeme 60, Nogales 57, Hermosillo 34, Guaymas 22, Navojoa 22, Agua Prieta 11, Empalme 9, Cananea 8, Bacoachi 7, Magdalena 6, Etchojoa 5, Alamos 4, Huatabampo 4, Nacori Chico 2, Moctezuma 2, Bacum 2, Benito Juarez 2, Grandados 1, Baviacora 1, Imuris 1, Cumpas 1.

The new deaths were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 5, Cajeme 4, Navojoa 1, San Miguel de Horcasitas 1, Caborca 1, Etchojoa 1.

Sonora stands with 6,709 cases and 582 deaths.