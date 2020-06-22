Imperial County’s COVID-19 per capita hospitalization numbers increase

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), California has seen a 16% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations in the past 14 days prompting concerns from health officials.

One of the places of high concern that the state is closely monitoring is Imperial County.

Imperial County continues to hold the number one spot for COVID-19 hospitalized patients per 100,000 residents at 52.2%.

It's a 12.1% increase from the number previously reported in March when the county was at 40.1%.

According to the ICPHD the county continues to transfer critical coronavirus patients to out of county hospitals.

The California health secretary says Imperial County is one of the 11 counties it is keeping a close eye on.

“To make sure we have the bed capacity not just in Imperial County, but in surrounding counties that have stepped up and taken patients who are sick in Imperial who need ICU or a higher level of care so we keep all of California's safe," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, CA Health & Human Services Secretary.