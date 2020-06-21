Arizona surpasses 50,000 mark in confirmed coronavirus cases

News

Statewide case total grows by 2,500+ in one day

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona passed a troubling milestone on Sunday. The state now has more than 50,000 cases of coronavirus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) confirmed another 2,592 new cases Sunday. That brings the statewide total to 52, 390.

ADHS also reported one more death, pushing the number of casualties statewide to 1, 339.

This week's surge in cases set daily records for hospitalizations, ventilator use, and use of intensive care beds.

The state set four new one-day spike records this week:

Arizona One-day Spike Records

Date Case Increase Saturday, June 20, 2020 3,109 Friday, June 19, 2020 3,246 Thursday, June 18, 2020 2,519 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 2,392

Health officials say increased testing is causing the number of coronavirus cases to rise, but some experts say some people are ignoring CDC guidelines for curbing the virus' spread.

Last week cities and counties across the state, including Somerton, San Luis Yuma, and Yuma County, enacted mask requirements to try to flatten the curve.