Another 200 case day in Yuma County
100+ a day case surge continues into a fourth week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the 19th time this month, new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County topped 100.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 201 new cases on Sunday. That brings the countyside total to 4,604.
Health officials also reported two more deaths. The virus has now killed 65 Yuma County residents.
On a positive note, more than 1,400 additional people have been screened for coronavirus, and 14 more patients have been discharged from Yuma Regional Medical Center
Here's a look at the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, June 21, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|4,604
|+201
|Total patients tested
|28,134
|+1,457
|Total deaths
|65
|+2
|Patients currently hospitalized
|120
|-2
|ICU Patients
|20
|+2
|Ventilators in use/available
|20
|26
|Patients discharged
|317
|+14
|Female Patients
|2,418
|+102
|53%
|Male Patients
|2,186
|+99
|47%
|Patients under 20
|581
|+19
|13%
|20-44
|2,129
|+86
|46%
|45-54
|734
|+34
|16%
|55-64
|618
|+32
|13%
|65+
|542
|+30
|12%
Arizona currently has more than 52,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.
