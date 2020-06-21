Skip to Content
Another 200 case day in Yuma County

100+ a day case surge continues into a fourth week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the 19th time this month, new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County topped 100.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 201 new cases on Sunday. That brings the countyside total to 4,604.

Health officials also reported two more deaths. The virus has now killed 65 Yuma County residents.

On a positive note, more than 1,400 additional people have been screened for coronavirus, and 14 more patients have been discharged from Yuma Regional Medical Center

Here's a look at the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, June 21, 2020

Total confirmed cases4,604+201﻿
Total patients tested28,134+1,457﻿
Total deaths65+2﻿
Patients currently hospitalized120-2﻿
ICU Patients20+2﻿
Ventilators in use/available2026﻿
Patients discharged317+14﻿
Female Patients2,418+10253%
Male Patients2,186+9947%
Patients under 20581+1913%
20-442,129+8646%
45-54734+3416%
55-64618+3213%
65+542+3012%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 52,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.

