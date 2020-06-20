Bighorn Fire grows to more than 42,000 acres

News

Fire crews achieve 21% containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters continue to make progress in their battle against the Bighorn Fire outside Tucson, however evacuation orders remain in place as of Saturday afternoon.

The wildfire has scorched nearly 43,000 acres of land in the Catalina Foothills. It's currently burning its way thru the Ventana and Esperero Canyons.

Firefighters say they expected the blaze to move through the canyons. However, they didn't expect to encounter so many members of the public while fighting the fire. Apparently, non-residents are driving to, and parking in the area to get a good view of the flames.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the spectators are creating congestion and traffic hazards in a place where firetrucks need to move freely. Deputies are trying to discourage the public from coming to see the blaze firsthand.

So far the fire hasn't destroyed or damaged any homes.