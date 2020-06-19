Police officers in Mexicali attacked at scene of car crash

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Police officers in Mexicali were attacked after responding to a traffic accident.

The attack ended with two injured policemen, two men arrested, and three damaged patrol vehicles.

Police responded to the scene of the crash Thursday night in the town of kilometer 43, in the colony known as "Chivas Bravas."

The head of the Municipal Police, María Elena Andrade, says the attack against the officers arose after the responsible person for the crash was arrested. Andrade says two other individuals crowded together to assault the policemen with rocks, injuring one of the officers. One of the men driving a truck then slammed into the police officer's vehicle.

Police then requested reinforcements as the situation got out of control.

Police also requested the assistance of the National Guard to search for the individuals responsible for this act.

After several hours, police arrested two men ages 26 and 46 years old.

The chief of the Mexicali police warned that she will not tolerate this type of aggression against officers who fulfill their duty to prevail in the order.