Firefighter returns home from hospital after Dateland crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The firefighter from Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) who was involved in a deadly crash in Dateland last month, is finally home with his family.

Andrew Swick, the firefighter involved in a deadly car crash in Dateland was on his way to work from the Prescott Valley when a wrong-way driver slammed into his car.

After the crash, Swick's family heard about a woman named Jordan Taylor, who they say saved his life and stayed with Andrew until paramedics arrived.

After News 11 reported the story, the family was able to get in contact with Taylor the same week, where the family says they have kept in contact since.

Stefany, Andrew's wife, continues to use Facebook to update friends and family on her husband's condition.

Andrew was taken to a Goodyear hospital when the accident happened but was transferred to Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (MVRRH) soon after to be closer to home.

Andrew was at MVRRH for two weeks, but was discharged last Sunday.

His family says it was difficult to visit Andrew at the hospital, due to the pandemic.

Due to new hospital protocols, Andrew's mother and wife were only able to see him during his last week's stay at Mountain Valley. Andrew's family was ecstatic to finally see him face-to-face and be able to hug each him.

Andrew is now home with his wife and daughters.

Stefany says Andrew is pretty independent and able to get around the house himself despite what he went through. She is glad to have her husband home and safe.