CHS seniors graduate in drive-through ceremony

Congratulations, Class of 2020!

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Calexico High School (CHS) seniors graduated in a drive-through style ceremony Thursday evening.

Parents dropped off their kids one last time at CHS’s parking lot for their senior graduation.

Cars were decked out in balloons and packed with family members to cheer on their seniors as they crossed the stage to walk into a new chapter in life.

Brianna Garcia, CHS Senior

“Going to college and keep studying. We really wished to have a normal ceremony, but at the end of the day we really did do it and we made it," said Brianna Garcia, CHS senior.

Alexander Grijalva, CHS Senior

“I’m off to IVC, I’m going to do two years and then transfer to SDSU for another two years. Well honestly it’s a great accomplishment for me cause I never thought that I would graduate but I guess I did it," said Alexander Grijalva, CHS Senior.

It’s an accomplishment Grijalva's grandmother is proud of.

“It was very difficult, and he did struggle, but he’s here and he made it. This ceremony turned out great, it’s beautiful what they are doing for them," said Susana Aldana, CHS grandparent.

692 seniors graduated from CHS making the class of 2020 one of the biggest ones CHS has seen.

"Its honestly been really hard, but we’ve been going through it together, and well i hope everyone stays safe and enjoys the rest of their summer," said Grijalva.