Brawley’s Feed the Need is feeding the community

News

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Feed the Need is a collective group of volunteers that make meals and hand them out for free to anyone who is hungry in the Imperial Valley.

Brawley Feed the Need provides resources for the homeless community and for those with low-income circumstances.



Their motto is anyone that wants a meal gets one no questions asked. The group of volunteers has continued their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Brawley Feed the Need's volunteer, Rosalin Servin.