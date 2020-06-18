Supreme Court blocks Trump cancellation of DACA

News

(KYMA, KECY, NBC News)- The U.S. Supreme Court rules Thursday that the Trump administration cannot carry out its plan to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

According to NBC News, the decision is a big legal defeat for President Donald Trump on the issue of immigration, which has been a major focus of his domestic agenda.

The ruling said the government failed to give an adequate justification for ending the federal program.

The administration could try again to shut it down by offering a more detailed explanation for its action, but the White House might not want to end such a popular program in the heat of a presidential campaign.

"Termination of DACA during this national health emergency would be catastrophic," they said in an April 2 court filing. The Association of American Medical Colleges told the court last fall — well before the pandemic crisis — that the U.S. is unprepared "to fill the loss that would result if DACA recipients were excluded from the health care workforce."

What does this mean? DACA recipients retain protection from deportation and authorization to work in the United States.