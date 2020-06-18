Crane Elementary School District: School reopening plans

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Crane Elementary School District releases the first phase of plans and options for the reopening of schools.

Based on the parent survey's that were sent out in May to move forward with a new school year, these were the results:

-38% of parents are worried about a return to school, while 30% are uncertain. 21% are happy about their child physically returning to school in the fall, and the remaining percentage offered a variety of feelings.

-As far as providing equipment to support the student's remote learning: 69% yes, 17% no, 14% not at this time but accommodations can be made.

-As far as choosing a preferred model of instruction between remote, hybrid learning, and physical return; Returning to the physical building was the least preferred model.

-47% of parents responded that they would send their child to school depending on social distancing and safety measures; 35% responded that they were planning to send their child to school; and 18% said they will seek distance learning opportunities.

For health considerations, Crane District says they are currently considering the best ways to successfully implement distancing in the school setting while taking into consideration the feasibility of daily health assessments, face coverings, individual supplies, and expanded iPad use.

The key factors for improved health in addressing COVID-19 for students and staff:

o Remain at home when sick or experiencing symptoms

o Wash hands and avoid touching your face

o Cover coughs and sneezes

