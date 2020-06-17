Yuma County sees an increase in unrelated coronavirus deaths

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriffs Office (YCSO) confirms an increase in deaths for the Yuma County this year, not including those who have passed from coronavirus.

The Yuma Mortuary and Crematory first reported having seen this increase for this time of year.

Darren Mattice, Field Director from Yuma Mortuary, says in previous years they normally start to see a decrease of deaths during these months. However, because of the coronavirus and other factors that play a part, this number has gone up.

For just the Yuma Mortuary alone, Mattice says they have handled over 60 more deaths than they have in the previous years.

YCSO confirms this increase by saying it is due to the population growth for Yuma County. As well as more "winter visitors" staying year round.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Crystal Jimenez speaks to the Yuma Mortuary and Crematory to see how funerals look like during the pandemic.